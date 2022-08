State TT: Pranav, Kaviya advance to quarter-finals

CHENNAI: Pranav Janakiraman and N Kaviya progressed to the quarter-finals of the Boys Under-15 and Girls Under-15 sections respectively at the TNTTA-Win News 3rd state-ranking tournament at the ICF Indoor Stadium on Friday.

RESULTS: Pre-quarterfinals: Boys Under-15: Nikkhil Menon (MST) bt S Aatish (SSHI) 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-5); D Srivathsav (RTTHPC) bt RP Srikrishna (SSHI) 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-5); Vishruth Ramakrishnan (MST) bt SS Sringesh (ITTC) 3-0 (11-6, 11-2, 11-6); G Nithish (SSHI) bt S Surya (MVM) 3-1 (11-4, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7); K Umesh (RTTHPC) bt Vaaibhav Hariharan (SSHI) 3-0 (11-2, 11-4, 12-10); V Guru Sanjith (MST) bt P Nithin (VinWin) 3-1 (11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7); V Tejasram (Jawahar) bt M Arun Karthik (MST) 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 11-5); Pranav Janakiraman (SSHI) bt Seshaanth Ramasamy (RTTHPC) 3-1 (10-12, 11-8, 11-8, 11-5).