ICF crowned hockey league champion

CHENNAI: Integral Coach Factory (ICF) edged out Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) 4-3 in a shootout in the final to emerge victorious in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship on Saturday. At the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here, the title decider had ended goalless in regulation time. In the third-place play-off match, Indian Bank pipped Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) 1-0.

Final: Integral Coach Factory 0 drew with Indian Overseas Bank 0 (ICF won 4-3 in shootout). Third-place play-off: Indian Bank 1 (Stalin Abilash 4) bt Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu 0