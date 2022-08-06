Sports

4th T20I: WI win toss, opt to field against India

West Indies won the toss and opt to field against India in the fourth T20 International here on Saturday.
Rohit Sharma and Nicholas Pooran
Rohit Sharma and Nicholas PooranICC
Online Desk

CHENNAI: West Indies won the toss and opt to field against India in the fourth T20 International here on Saturday.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

India
T20I
4th T20I
Ind vs WI
WI won the toss
IND vs WI 4th T20I

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in