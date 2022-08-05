Rupinder, Vinod score brace in IOB’s win

Sports

In another match, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) edged out Indian Bank 2-1.
CHENNAI: Rupinder Pal Singh and Vinod Rayer scored a brace each as Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) defeated Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) 5-3 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Friday. In another match, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) edged out Indian Bank 2-1.

RESULTS: Indian Overseas Bank 5 (Rupinder Pal Singh 5(PC) & 55(PC), Vinod Rayer 21 & 52, Taleb Shah Rahim Shah 42) bt Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu 3 (M Dhilipan 2 & 49, Sundara Pandi 31); Integral Coach Factory 2 (Dhanush 13(PC), Shyam 59) bt Indian Bank 1 (Somanna 26(PC))

