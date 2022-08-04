Soccer-Nice sign Denmark goalkeeper Schmeichel from Leicester

LEICESTER: Nice have signed Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel from Leicester City, both clubs said on Wednesday.

The French Ligue 1 side did not disclose the duration of the contract or financial details of the transfer for the 35-year-old. Reports in British media said Schmeichel has signed a three-year deal with Nice, who had reportedly agreed to pay Leicester 1 million pounds ($1.21 million) for the player.

"OGC Nice is delighted with the arrival of the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-finalist," Nice said in a statement. Schmeichel, who joined Leicester in 2011 from Leeds United, helped them to the 2015-16 Premier League title, as well as their maiden FA Cup win in 2021.

Following 479 games played for the Foxes during 11 seasons, he sits third in Leicester's all-time appearance list. He made his international debut in a 3-0 friendly win over Macedonia in 2013 and has been capped by 2020 Euro semi-finalists Denmark more than 80 times.

"After 11 incredible seasons, I've made the difficult decision to leave Leicester," Schmeichel wrote on Twitter. "It's been more than just a club to me, it's been a place where I've made lifelong friends and memories - it has been my home."