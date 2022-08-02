India meets Pakistan on August 28 in Asia Cup

DUBAI: India will start its campaign against arch-rival Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 here on August 28, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah announced on Tuesday.
The team that India will choose for the Asia Cup will effectively be the core group which will compete in the T20 World Cup in Australia unless there are injury-related pull-outs. BCCI secretary Shah, who also heads the continental body, released the fixture of the tournament, which was shifted out of Sri Lanka due to prevailing political and economic crisis in the island nation.
Group A will comprise India, Pakistan and a Qualifier (yet to be decided) while group B has Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The Indo-Pak matches are the main attraction of the tournament and expectedly, the ACC has ensured at least two such games. If the two teams reach the final, it will extend to three matches.
Groups: A: India, Pakistan, Qualifier (TBD) B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan
Fixtures: Aug 27: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Dubai) Aug 28: India vs Pakistan (Dubai) Aug 30: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Sharjah) Aug 31: India vs Qualifier (Dubai) Sep 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (Dubai) Sep 2: Pakistan vs Qualifier (Sharjah)
Super Fours & FinalSep 3: B1 vs B2 (Sharjah) Sep 4: A1 vs A2 (Dubai) Sep 6: A1 vs B1 (Dubai) Sep 7: A2 vs B2 (Dubai) Sep 8: A1 vs B2 (Dubai) Sep 9: B1 vs A2 (Dubai) Sep 11: Final (Dubai)
