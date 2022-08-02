F1 stalwart Fernando Alonso makes big move to Aston Martin

MADRID: Formula 1 Spanish stalwart Fernando Alonso will drive for the Aston Martin team in the 2023 season after signing a deal to replace Germany's Sebastian Vettel. The 41-year-old two-time world champion, who is currently with Alpine, has inked a multi-year deal in what Aston Martin calls "a clear statement of intent."

Aston Martin called Alono a "special talent", adding that it was very excited to "bring Fernando's incredible experience and brilliant pace and racecraft to the team".

"The recruitment of a special talent such as Fernando is a clear statement of intent from an organisation that has committed to developing a winning Formula One team," said Aston Martin in a statement.

"This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today. I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone," said Alonso after signing the contract.

"No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me. I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organisation that is committed to learn, develop and succeed," the F1 stalwart added.

"The passion and desire to perform that I have witnessed convince me to maintain my enjoyment and commitment to the sport. I intend to win again in this sport and therefore I have to take the opportunities that feel right to me."

Aston Martin F1's team principal Mike Krack said he and his team were excited with the prospect of working with Alonso.

"I have witnessed the excitement in the engineering team and throughout the whole organisation at the opportunity to work with Fernando. We know that nearly everyone can learn from someone of Fernando's calibre and experience. We are confident that he will inspire everyone to lift their game, and that will only enhance the already infectious energy that exists within the team."