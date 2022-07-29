India beats Ghana 5-0 in women’s hockey opener

BIRMINGHAM: The Indian women’s hockey team defeated a lowly Ghana 5-0 to start its Commonwealth Games campaign on a winning note here on Friday.
The Savita Punia-led team was, however, far from impressive in its first Pool A game. Gurjit Kaur (3rd, 39th minutes) scored a brace, while Neha Goyal (28th), Sangita Kumari (36th) and Salima Tete (56th) struck a field goal each for India.
Even though India dominated the match in all departments, it was a lacklustre performance from it in the first two quarters as Ghana’s defence produced a resolute show to frustrate its fancied opponent. What was frustrating for India was the weak link-up between the midfield and the forwardline.
Penalty corner conversion also continued to haunt India as it made use of just one out of 10 chances.
The Indians were expected to steamroll Ghana but goalkeeper Abigail Boye made some phenomenal saves to keep her side in the contest. She was ably supported by her backline.
