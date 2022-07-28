India starts favourite in Windies T20Is

With less than three months left for the T20 World Cup in Australia, skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will get around 16 matches (5 vs West Indies, 5 in Asia Cup if India plays the final, 3 vs Australia and 3 vs South Africa) to firm up the core. The preceding England series showed that India’s white-ball players have an imposing alpha-male like presence out there in the middle even if Virat Kohli is not at his best.