ICC ODI Rankings: Shikhar rise to13th spot, Shreyas to 54th place

DUBAI: In the latest update of ICC Men's ODI Rankings, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan climbed up to a joint 13th spot in the rankings and batter Shreyas Iyer also rose up 20 places, to climb to a joint 54th spot after the second ODI match against West Indies in the three-match ODI series In the thrilling first ODI game between India and West Indies, Shikhar Dhawan gave a match-winning performance scoring 97 runs in 99 balls.

His astonishing knock also earned him the man of match award. The opener helped India put on a massive score of 308 runs.

Shreyas Iyer scored a half-century with 54 runs off 57 balls. A yet another monumental performance from the top order of the Indian team helped them put on a huge total that West Indies could not chase. Pacer Mohammed Siraj also climbed into the top 100 of the rankings.

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique and Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya continue to soar in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after splendid performances in the first Test of their ICC World Test Championship series in Galle.

Abdullah, who was declared Player of the Match for his second innings knock of 160 and has amassed 720 runs in his first six Tests, advanced 23 slots to reach 16th position with a Pakistan record of 671 rating points. The previous best by a Pakistan batter after six Tests was Saeed Ahmed's 614 rating points and only two batters have ever had more points after six Tests - Sunil Gavaskar (692) and Donald Bradman (687).

Left-arm spinner Jayasuriya, whose 21 wickets rank him joint-third in terms of most wickets after two Tests, has moved up 11 places to 44th position with 481 rating points, the fourth highest by any bowler after two Tests. Narendra Hirwani (519), Alec Bedser (500) and Bob Massie (494) had higher rating points after two Tests. Pakistan captain Babar Azam's scores of 119 and 55 see him overtake Australia's Steve Smith to reach a career high third ranking with a career best rating of 874 points. Babar is currently top ranked in both ODIs and T20Is and remains the only batter in the top 10 of all three lists.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi is another Pakistan player to gain in the latest weekly update, moving up one place to a career best-equaling third position after grabbing four wickets in the first innings. Hasan Ali and Yasir Shah have gained a slot each to reach 13th and 32nd positions, respectively. Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal has gained 11 slots to reach 18th position after scores of 76 and 94 not out while Kusal Mendis and Oshada Fernando too have made headway in the Test rankings.

In the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings, South Africa's Quinton de Kock has progressed two places to fourth after his 92 not out in the third match against England that was washed out by rain, ending the series at 1-1. England fast bowler David Willey has moved up to 23rd position among bowlers.

For the West Indies, opener Shai Hope is up three places to 12th after his valiant 115 in the second match while fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has gained two places to reach 16th position after grabbing two wickets each in both matches.

In the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, New Zealand players Glenn Phillips and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson have made notable progress, as have Ireland bowlers Mark Adair and Joshua Little, who are in 43rd and 44th positions, respectively.