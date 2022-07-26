Upton back as mental conditioning coach

NEW DELHI: Renowned mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, who was part of the support staff of India’s 2011 World Cup winning team, is rejoining the national set-up in the lead up to the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Upton has been roped in on a short term contract and will be the latest addition to coach Rahul Dravid’s team of support staff. “Yes, Paddy will be joining the ODI team from Wednesday’s third game against the West Indies and will continue till the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia. It is a short-term arrangement for a period of four months,” a senior BCCI source said. Upton was first roped in by former India coach Gary Kirsten, when he took charge of the senior national team in 2008 and they forged a successful partnership till 2011.

Upton since then has been associated with various IPL teams and has worked with Dravid at Rajasthan Royals.