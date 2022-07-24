INDvsWI 2nd ODI: India defeat West Indies by 2 wickets

Top knocks from Shai Hope and captain Nicholas Pooran powered West Indies to a massive 311/6 at the end of 50 overs in the second ODI of three-match series here at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday.

The WI batters had a great day with the bat as openers Hope and Kyle Mayers (39) gave a solid start. Later, more bigger partnerships followed, notably between Hope (115) and Pooran (74), who put on 117 runs.

West Indies: Shai Hope (w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan