GST & Central Excise, AG’s Office play out draw

CHENNAI: GST & Central Excise came back from two goals down to play out a 2-2 draw against AG’s Office in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Saturday.

Southern Railway and Food Corporation of India (FCI) shared the spoils in a 2-2 stalemate. The tournament organisers, via a media release, said that the group stage would resume on August 1 while the competition would end on August 6.

Players from many Super Division teams will participate at a state-level event in Madurai from July 24 to 31, hence the Chennai league had to be brought to a halt.

Results: Southern Railway 2 (Ajith Kumar 9(PC), Praveen Kumar 52) drew with Food Corporation of India 2 (Raja 43(PC), Pooviyarasan 49); GST & Central Excise 2 (Pierre Allen Rajesh 14(PS), Prabhu 25(PC)) drew with AG’s Office 2 (Dhamu 5, Veera Tamilan 11)