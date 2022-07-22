Carlos Alcaraz beats Filip Krajinovic, advances to QFs in Hamburg

HAMBURG: Carlos Alcaraz produced a stunning performance on Thursday at the Hamburg European Open to overcome a slow start in a 7-6(4), 6-3 victory against Filip Krajinovic.
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Filip Krajinovic 7-6(4), 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals.
While the Serbian reached the top seed blow for blow in the first set and served for the set at 5-4, Alcaraz started to find his top class at the vital moment. He saved four set points in that 5-4 game, then reeled off five straight points to win the tie-break from 2/4.
"I had to play one of my best matches on Tour. I'm really happy with my performance," Alcaraz said after the victory. In a clean match from both sides, Krajinovic hit five more winners than Alcaraz, finishing with a pristine 27-to-15 winners-to-unforced-errors count.
"It was pretty tough. Filip was playing unbelievable. He played really well from the beginning until the end," he added.
The Spaniard sprinted to a double-break advantage at 4-1 in the second set behind more heavy hitting. Despite giving one break back, Alcaraz shut the match with ease to set up a quarter-final clash with Karen Khachanov.
"I know that Karen's playing well. He has a great level, and a big serve, so it's going to be a tough match. But I think with the performance today, I have the confidence to have a good match in the quarter-finals," the Spaniard said of his next opponent.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android