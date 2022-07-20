Sports

Shafique steers Pakistan to stunning victory in first Test

A rain delay post lunch on the fifth and final day slowed down Pakistan’s push for a win, but the visitor was just 11 runs away from a stunning triumph at that point.
GALLE: Abdullah Shafique scored an unbeaten 160 (408 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) to lead Pakistan to a record run-chase and a four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the Test series opener here on Wednesday. A rain delay post lunch on the fifth and final day slowed down Pakistan’s push for a win, but the visitor was just 11 runs away from a stunning triumph at that point.

BRIEF SCORES: Sri Lanka 222 in 66.1 overs & 337 in 100 overs lost to Pakistan 218 in 90.5 overs & 344/6 in 127.2 overs (A Shafique 160*, Babar 55, Md. Rizwan 40, Prabath 4/135)

