Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC placed in Group C

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC has been placed alongside Hyderabad FC, NEROCA FC, TRAU FC and Indian Army Red in Group C for the Durand Cup, scheduled to be hosted in three cities – Kolkata, Guwahati and Imphal – between August 16 and September 18.

The Thomas Brdaric-coached Chennaiyin, which began its pre-season at the start of the month, will play its group matches at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal. CFC is likely to field a full-strength team in its maiden appearance at the prestigious competition. Twenty teams will compete in the 131st edition of the Durand Cup and have been divided into four groups of five each. The top-two teams from each of the four groups will progress to the knockouts.