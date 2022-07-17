BAI congratulates Sindhu after her Singapore Open 2022 title win

NEW DELHI: Badminton Association of India (BAI) congratulated ace shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu after she clinched the Singapore Open 2022 women's singles title.

Indian ace shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu clinched the Singapore Open 2022 title after defeating China's Wang Zhiyi in the final of the women's singles category.

"SHE DID IT @Pvsindhu1 went all guns blazing against 's Wang Zhi Yi to beat her 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 & win her 3rd title of the year at #SingaporeOpen2022 Congratulations champ! Picture Credit: @bwfmedia @himantabiswa @sanjay091968 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted BAI Media.