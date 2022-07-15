Sports

TNPL: RTW win toss, chose to bowl against NRK

Ruby Trichy Warriors won the toss and chose to bowl against Nellai Royal Kings.
Twitter/@TNPL
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Ruby Trichy Warriors won the toss and chose to bowl against Nellai Royal Kings.

Playing XI:

Nellai Royal Kings: L Suryaprakash, R Sri Neranjan, B Aparajith, B Indrajith*+, R Sanjay Yadav, G Ajitesh, CH Jitendra Kumar, M Shajahan, NS Harish, V Athisayaraj Davidson, K Easwaran

Ruby Trichy Warriors: M Vijay, VP Amit Sathvik, S Santosh Shiv, NS Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh+, W Antony Dhas, RS Shah*, P Saravana Kumar, S Gokul Moorthi, Ajay K Krishna, R Ganesh

