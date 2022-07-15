TNPL: RTW win toss, chose to bowl against NRK

CHENNAI: Ruby Trichy Warriors won the toss and chose to bowl against Nellai Royal Kings.
Playing XI:
Nellai Royal Kings: L Suryaprakash, R Sri Neranjan, B Aparajith, B Indrajith*+, R Sanjay Yadav, G Ajitesh, CH Jitendra Kumar, M Shajahan, NS Harish, V Athisayaraj Davidson, K Easwaran
Ruby Trichy Warriors: M Vijay, VP Amit Sathvik, S Santosh Shiv, NS Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh+, W Antony Dhas, RS Shah*, P Saravana Kumar, S Gokul Moorthi, Ajay K Krishna, R Ganesh
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android