Singapore Open 2022: Sindhu, Prannoy HS advance to quarter-finals

SINGAPORE: Indian Olympic medalist PV Sindhu defeated Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh in the second round of the women's singles category on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the ongoing Singapore Open 2022. Playing on court 1, Sindhu won her match 19-21, 21-19, 21-18. She got off a bad start, losing the first game closely.

The Indian however kept her calm in the next two games and won them. The match was an extremely close-contested one and lasted one hour, six minutes. Sindhu had reached the second round after defeating Belgium's Lianne Tan by 21-15, 21-11.

The action continued on court 2, where Prannoy HS also won his first-round match against Taiwan's Chou Tien-Chen and proceeded to the quarterfinals. Prannoy won 21-14, 20-22, 18-21. He lost the first game but bounced back to win the next two games and seal the match which lasted one hour and nine minutes.

Prannoy had reached the second round after a win over Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin 13-21, 16-21. Earlier on Wednesday, India shuttler Saina Nehwal made a winning start to her Singapore Open 2022 campaign. Playing on Court 4, Nehwal defeated her compatriot Malvika Bansod 21-18, 21-15, in a match that lasted 34 minutes.

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap lost in the first round of the men's singles category. Kashyap was defeated by Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-14, 21-15, in a match that lasted 37 minutes.

India's Mithun Manjunath also made a winning start to his campaign, defeating compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the first round of the men's singles category. Manjunath won the match 17-21, 21-15, 18-21. Later in the day, Saina Nehwal and Ashmita Chaliha will be in action against China's He Bingjiao and team of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will also be seen in action.