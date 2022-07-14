Navneet’s brace hands India 3-1 win over Japan

TERASSA: Navneet Kaur scored a brace as the Indian women’s hockey team beat Japan 3-1 to finish a disappointing ninth in the FIH World Cup here on Wednesday.

Navneet (30th, 45th minutes) scored two field goals, while Deep Grace Ekka (38th) sounded the board once from a set piece in the classification match. Japan’s lone goal came from the stick of Yu Asai in the 20th minute. It was close contest in the first five minutes of the opening quarter, but both the teams failed to score goals.

Soon India got a good chance to take the lead but Vandana Katariya’s effort from close range was saved by Japan goalkeeper Eika Nakamura.

Both teams fought hard for the rest of the first quarter but to no avail.

India made a good start in the second quarter and got a couple of chances within a span of two minutes but goals eluded the Savita-led side.