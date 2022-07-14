Chopra banks on consistency to win historic Worlds medal

NEW DELHI: Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is relying on his red-hot form and consistency this season to grab a historic medal at the World Athletics Championships, beginning on Friday in Eugene, USA.

The 24-year-old Chopra will be one of the medal favourites in the showpiece after pulling off the third-best throw of the season with an effort of 89.94m during the Stockholm Diamond League on June 30.

A medal in the World Championships will be another piece of history for Chopra as he will become only the second Indian track and field athlete and first male player from the country to win a medal in the World Championships.

Long jumper Anju Bobby George had become the first Indian to win a bronze in 2003 in Paris.

“The preparation has been good and my confidence level is high. In the three events I took part, I had done two personal best and won one. I have been consistent in my three performances,” Chopra said at a virtual media interaction from his training base in Chula Vista in USA.

“I can do better (and get past 90m), it was just 6cm short of 90m mark at the Stockholm Diamond League. So, hopefully I can do my best in the World Championships.”

In his three outings this season, Chopra has improved his personal best twice -- he recorded a 89.30m throw on June 14 at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland before sending his spear to 89.94m, just 6cm shy of 90m in Stockholm.

He had won the javelin throw event at Kuortane Games in Finland with a throw of 86.69m under wet and slippery conditions.

Chopra’s main rival for the gold medal will be Anderson Peters of Grenada, the 2019 World Championships gold medallist. Peters heads to the World Athletics Championships as the stand-out contender for gold as he owns four of the top five throws this season. His best effort of 93.07 is also the best result this season.