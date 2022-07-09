Super Kings Academy to conduct box cricket tourney for corporates

CHENNAI: The Super Kings Academy, run by four-time Indian Premier League champion Chennai Super Kings, will conduct ‘Super 7’ – a tennis ball box cricket tournament – for corporates at the Super Kings Academy in Thoraipakkam here between July 15 and 17. The entry fee is Rs 4,500 per team.

To participate, contact the mobile numbers: 9486836724 and 9677053830. The last date for registration is July 13. Sixteen teams will be divided into four groups of four each, with every side getting to play three league matches. The group toppers will qualify for the knockouts. It is to be recalled that the franchise had hosted the CSK Super Cup – a multi-sport event – for corporates in 2013 and 2014.