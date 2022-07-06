TNSJA office-bearers for 2022-23 elected

CHENNAI: The following were unanimously elected as the office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association (TNSJA) for the year 2022-23 at its annual general body meeting held recently.

OFFICE-BEARERS: President: B Venkata Krishna (The New Indian Express). Secretary: S Dipak Ragav (The Hindu). Joint secretary: Prasad Ramasubramanian (Times of India). Treasurer: R Narayanan (The Hindu). Vice-presidents: C Santhosh Kumar (Deccan Chronicle) and Indraneel Das (The New Indian Express). Executive Committee: Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan (Sportstar), C Shyam Sundar (PTI), K Keerthivasan (The Hindu), S Shrivathsan (DT Next) and Sujith Kumar (Dinamani).