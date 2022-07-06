Sports

TNSJA office-bearers for 2022-23 elected

The following were unanimously elected as the office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association (TNSJA) for the year 2022-23 at its annual general body meeting held recently.
TNSJA office-bearers for 2022-23 elected
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The following were unanimously elected as the office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association (TNSJA) for the year 2022-23 at its annual general body meeting held recently.

OFFICE-BEARERS: President: B Venkata Krishna (The New Indian Express). Secretary: S Dipak Ragav (The Hindu). Joint secretary: Prasad Ramasubramanian (Times of India). Treasurer: R Narayanan (The Hindu). Vice-presidents: C Santhosh Kumar (Deccan Chronicle) and Indraneel Das (The New Indian Express). Executive Committee: Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan (Sportstar), C Shyam Sundar (PTI), K Keerthivasan (The Hindu), S Shrivathsan (DT Next) and Sujith Kumar (Dinamani).

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Cricket
TNSJA

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in