Sports

Nagarjun sizzles in FCI’s big win

In another match, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) got the better of Southern Railway 3-0. Two matches will be hosted on Wednesday.
Nagarjun sizzles in FCI’s big win
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Nagarjun scored a brace as Food Corporation of India (FCI) defeated Sports Authority of India (SAI) 6-1 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Tuesday. In another match, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) got the better of Southern Railway 3-0. Two matches will be hosted on Wednesday.

RESULTS: Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu 3 (Sundara Pandi 6, Shanmugam 14(PS), Sathish 29(PC)) bt Southern Railway 0; Food Corporation of India 6 (Satheesh 5, Thanga Pandian 9, Yokeshwaran 13, Pooviyarasan 49, Nagarjun 53 & 58(PC)) bt Sports Authority of India 1 (Kabilan 30(PC))

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Hockey
FCI

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in