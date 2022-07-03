Mitchell Santner tests Covid-positive ahead of Ireland tour

AUCKLAND: New Zealand have suffered a blow ahead of their white-ball tour of Ireland with news that veteran all-rounder Mitchell Santner has tested COVID-19 positive.

New Zealand were due to fly out of home on Sunday, but Santner - who was to lead the Kiwis during the T20I part of the series - will stay at home ahead of three T20I and three ODIS against Ireland later this month. New Zealand's head coach for the Ireland series Shane Jurgensen said Santner's availability for the six matches against the Irish will not be determined until he recovers from Covid and arrives in Dublin.

"Covid has been a challenge and will continue to be in the future and we will adapt accordingly, contingencies are always in place," ICC quoted Jurgensen as saying.

"He's feeling OK and the priority will be getting him into camp with us hopefully later in the week to assess where he's at and when he may be ready to play. We've got 11 games across the three tours and another tour to follow against the West Indies in August which Mitch will be involved with so we certainly won't be looking to rush him," he added.

Santner was named as captain for the T20I component of the series against Ireland, while fellow veteran Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis during the three ODIs.

New Zealand ODI squad: Tom Latham, (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillip, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner and Will Young.

New Zealand T20 squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.