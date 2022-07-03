Chennai hockey: IOB, SBI post wins

CHENNAI: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) defeated AG’s Office 3-1 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Saturday.

Vinod Rayer netted a brace while Taleb Shah Rahim Shah scored the other goal for IOB. Ranjith struck a consolation goal for AG’s Office in the final quarter. Vinod broke the deadlock as early as the fourth minute, with IOB maintaining a 1-0 lead until the end of the third quarter. Taleb doubled IOB’s advantage in the very first minute of the final quarter while Vinod completed the victory with a goal in the 50th.

Four minutes from the final hooter, Ranjith sounded the board via an AG’s Office penalty corner. In another match, State Bank of India (SBI) edged out Chennai Port 2-1, thanks to goals from Manikkavasagan (28’ PC) and Cedric D Cruz (42’). Tharun Krishnan had given Chennai Port a 12th-minute lead.