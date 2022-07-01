Rahul undergoes surgery in Germany

NEW DELHI: Senior India opener and regular vice-captain KL Rahul has undergone a successful surgery for sports hernia in Germany and is expected to be out of competitive cricket for another couple of months.

Rahul, who was forced to opt out of the home T20I series against South Africa last month, has had recurrent lower abdominalrelated fitness issues over the years, including groin strains and hamstring injuries.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I’m healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon,” Rahul wrote.

The 30-year-old has played 42 Tests, 42 ODIs and 56 T20Is for India in the last eight years.

Once he is back in India, his rehabilitation would be monitored by the NCA sports science team headed by Nitin Patel.

“He will be resting for a few days and then, his physical rehabilitation will start at the NCA. That will take a few weeks before he starts with his regular net session. Let us see if he can make a comeback in the Asia Cup (in August). But, that could be touch and go,” a BCCI source said.