Super Division hockey from tomorrow

CHENNAI: The Chennai Hockey Association will conduct the 58th Super Division League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Astro Turf Stadium here from Friday (July 1). Fifteen teams will participate in the championship and have been divided into two pools. While Pool A comprises eight teams, Pool B consists of seven sides. Egmore constituency MLA I Paranthamen will inaugurate the championship.

TEAMS: POOL A: Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, GST & Central Excise, Tamil Nadu Police, AG’s Office, Indira Gandhi Memorial Hockey Club, Chennai Port and State Bank of India. POOL B: Sports Authority of India, Integral Coach Factory, Southern Railway, Income Tax, Greater Chennai Police, Food Corporation of India and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu

