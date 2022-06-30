Chennaiyin ropes in Iranian defender Hakhamaneshi

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced the arrival of Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi, satisfying the mandatory Asian quota for the Indian Super League Season 9.

Hakhamaneshi last played for Thai club Ratchaburi Mitr Phol, where he made three AFC Champions League appearances in 2021. “I feel proud to join the team and represent Chennai. I will fight with all my might for the pride of the city and its people,” said the 31-year-old Hakhamaneshi upon signing a contract with CFC.

In the past, Hakhamaneshi turned out for many clubs in the Persian Gulf Pro League, which is the top-tier competition in Iran. Having donned the colours of Naft Tehran, Tractor, Sanat Naft and Foolad, the versatile defender made a total of 59 appearances. He went on to clinch the Persian Gulf Pro League crown with Foolad in the 2013-14 season. Hakhamaneshi has the experience of playing in the Iranian second-tier as well.

Talking about Chennaiyin’s latest acquisition – the second foreign signing for the upcoming season – club co-owner Vita Dani said: “Hakhamaneshi is a towering addition to our squad. Having played in the Iranian first-tier league and the AFC Champions League, he will be aware of the challenges that lie ahead of us.”