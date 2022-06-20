Ireland-bound India squad to get three-day break

BENGALURU: The BCCI has decided to give the Ireland-bound India T20I squad, led by Hardik Pandya, a three-day break before it leaves for the two-match series in Malahide.

While head coach Rahul Dravid, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will take an early morning flight on Monday for London, the T20I squad members will take a short break.

“All the players selected for the Ireland T20s will go home for a three-day break. Although there is no bio-bubble, they did not have families with them for the South Africa home series. Some are playing non-stop since the IPL,” a senior BCCI source told PTI.

It is understood that all the members of the Ireland-bound squad will assemble in Mumbai on June 23 along with NCA head VVS Laxman and his team of support staff. “Laxman and the players will be in Mumbai by 23rd. They will leave the next day for Dublin.”

The T20I party, after playing the two matches in Malahide on June 26 and 28, will move to England for T20 practice games, which will coincide with the Test team’s Edgbaston fixture that is scheduled to be held from July 1.

However, it is understood that not all players in the current T20I set-up would be retained for the England tour since many regulars would make a comeback into the team. “From the time the England white-ball series starts, you will see all the stars playing until the T20 World Cup (in Australia in October-November). There will be no break save small series like the Zimbabwe one.

“(Regular captain) Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja will be back in the mix. Only person missing out for the time being is the injured KL Rahul. So, a few of the current top-order players (who played against South Africa), fringe pacers and an odd spinner might miss out,” stated the official.