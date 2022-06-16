NZ all-rounder Michael Bracewell tests positive for Covid

NOTTINGHAM: New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has tested positive for COVID-19, New Zealand Cricket announced on Wednesday. The team lost to England in the second Test in Nottingham on Tuesday.

Bracewell undertook a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) after waking up with symptoms. He will require at least five days of isolation before rejoining the squad ahead of the final Test at Headingley in Leeds starting Thursday. He smashed 74 runs and took three wickets on his Test debut in Nottingham.

This is another big blow to the touring part as they are already missing their captain Kane Williamson in the Test series due to COVID, as he tested positive on the evening of the second Test. No replacement player has been announced at this stage.

Jonny Bairstow and captain Ben Stokes shined for England with the bat, helping their side win the second Test against New Zealand by five wickets and clinch the three-match series.

It was a see-saw contest between the Kiwis and England. While mammoth 500-plus scores during the first innings of both sides suggested that the match could head to a draw, New Zealand ended up setting a challenging target of 299, which England chased down with five wickets and more than 20 overs to spare.

With this, England has started off the Stokes-McCullum era with a series win.