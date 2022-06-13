Seferovic helps Switzerland beat Portugal

GENEVA: A first-minute goal from striker Haris Seferovic earned Switzerland a 1-0 victory over Portugal on Sunday, its first win in this edition’s Nations League.

Seferovic put Switzerland ahead 57 seconds into the clash at Stade de Geneve with a close-range header as defender Silvan Widmer set him up with a precise cross into the area. Rafael Leao scored for inaugural Nations League winner Portugal in the 18th minute, but his effort was disallowed for offside.

The visitor picked up the pace after the half-time interval but did not get on the scoresheet despite Bernardo Silva’s powerful strike from the edge of the box in the 63rd minute and Diogo Jota’s superb header in the 78th. Having preserved the one-goal lead, Switzerland recorded its first victory in 2022 from six matches.

Fernando Santos’s Portugal, which had been unbeaten in the competition prior to the Switzerland contest, was without the rested Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Moutinho and Raphael Guerreiro, who did not travel with the rest of the squad.

Spain moves top of group with win

Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia scored a goal each as Spain secured a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in Malaga on Sunday, a result that put it top of Group A2. Spain dominated the match from the start and opened the scoring when Soler struck from close range in the 24th minute following a brilliant pass from ‘Man of the match’ Marco Asensio. Substitute Sarabia doubled the host’s advantage in the 75th minute, finishing a counter-attack which was started by young midfielder Gavi.

RESULTS:A2: Switzerland 1 (H Seferovic 1) bt Portugal 0; Spain 2 (C Soler 24, P Sarabia 75) bt Czech Republic 0