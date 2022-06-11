Zareen, Lovlina punch their way to CWG berths

NEW DELHI: Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain on Saturday sealed their berths in the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games with dominating wins in the selection here.

While Nikhat (50kg), the two-time Strandja Memorial gold medallist, blanked Haryana’s Minakshi 7-0 in a unanimous decision, Lovlina (70kg) outclassed Railways’ Pooja by an identical margin.

Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Jaismine Lamboriya (60kg) were the other boxers, who also sealed spots for the quadrennial event, which is set to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom missed out on a chance to fight in what would have been her last CWG. The veteran boxer was forced to withdraw after suffering a knee injury midway into her bout on Friday. At the Indira Gandhi Stadium, Nikhat looked in control throughout her bout, landing clear punches as she danced around the ring dodging her opponent. The Telangana boxer looked at ease in her new weight category. She had won the world championship gold in the 52kg weight division last month.

Tokyo bronze medallist Lovlina, who is coming off an underwhelming World Championships campaign, too, put up a convincing performance to punch her way to the Birmingham event. A two-time former youth world champion, Nitu eked out a 5-2 split decision win over 2019 silver medallist Manju Rani.