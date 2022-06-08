Feels great to lead India in my hometown, says Pant

NEW DELHI: Handed the leadership of the India team just a day before the five-match T20I series against South Africa, newly-appointed captain Rishabh Pant said that he would take up the responsibility with his chin up.

“It is a very good feeling although it did not come in good circumstances. The news just came in an hour back, so I am processing it,” Pant said on the eve of the first match. “I have not even digested the information yet. It is a great feeling to get this opportunity, especially in my hometown,” the Delhi cricketer added.

During the just concluded IPL 2022, Pant was flexible to play in different positions. Asked if he will continue shuffling the batting order, he responded: “My batting order will depend on the conditions. In these conditions, we cannot have a floating batting line-up because we play spinners day in and day out. But if we need a floating batting line-up, we will have it.