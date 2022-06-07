Parkar hits double ton as Mumbai declares at 647/8 against Uttarakhand

BENGALURU: Debutant Suved Parkar pummeled Uttarakhand bowlers into submission, hitting a maiden double century to propel Mumbai to a mammoth 647 for eight declared on the second day of its Ranji Trophy quarter-final here on Tuesday.

Parkar’s stroke-filled 252 and Sarfaraz Khan’s aggressive 153 have put the 41-time Ranji Trophy winner in the driver’s seat.

In reply, Uttarakhand was 39 for two at stumps, losing skipper Jay Bista (0) and Mayank Mishra (4). Kamal Singh (27 not out) and Kunal Chandela (8 not out) were holding the fort at the close of play.

Uttarakhand has a mountain to climb as it trails Mumbai by 608 runs.

Parkar, thus, became the 12th Indian to score a double ton on his Ranji Trophy debut. He reached the mark with a tap to long-off off Swapnil Singh.

His 252 is now the fourth highest score by an Indian on debut and fifth in first-class cricket. He also followed in the footsteps of Mumbai coach Amol Mazumdar, who had scored 260 on his Ranji debut.

Parkar, who started from his overnight score of 104 not out, continued from where he left and struck 21 boundaries and four maximums during his mammoth 447-ball innings. He didn’t spare a single Uttarakhand bowler during his knock.

Sarfaraz, who resumed at the overnight score of 69, notched up his seventh first-class hundred.

Sarfaraz and Parkar, who had impressed with his foot-work, shared a staggering 267-run stand for the fourth wicket.

An audacious sweep off Mayank Mishra (1/120) cost Sarfaraz his wicket.

Sarfaraz hammered 14 boundaries and four sixes in his aggressive knock to continue his dream run in first-class cricket.

Aditya Tare (1) didn’t trouble the scorers as he nicked one to wicketkeeper Shivam Khurana off left-arm pacer Agrim Tiwari’s bowling.

Brief scores: Mumbai (1st innings) 647/8 decl. In 166.4 overs (S Parkar 252, S Khan 153, A Jaffer 60, S Mulani 59, D Dhapola 3/89) vs Uttarakhand 39/2 in 11 overs; Bengal (1st innings) 577/5 in 178 overs (SK Gharami 186, A Majumdar 117, A Porel 68, A Easwaran 65, A Raman 61, M Tiwary 54 batting) vs Jharkhand; Karnataka 253 & 100/8 in 34 overs (S Kumar 3/32) vs Uttar Pradesh 155 in 37.3 overs (R More 3/47); Punjab 219 vs Madhya Pradesh 238/2 in 99 overs (S Sharma 102 batting, H Mantri 89)