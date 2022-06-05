England-NZ series opener evenly poised

LONDON: New Zealand pace-bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson grabbed three wickets as England struggled to 99 for four at tea on the third day – Saturday – of the first Test match at Lord’s.

England captain Ben Stokes (15) and his predecessor Joe Root (23) were unbeaten at the crease at the end of the second session. This was after the first four wickets of England’s second innings fell for just 69 runs as the host chased 277 for a win in the opener.

It could have been five wickets when Stokes, on his 31st birthday, was bowled by Colin de Grandhomme for one, only to be called back after a belated no ball call from the third umpire. Opener Alex Lees had made 20 before he was bowled by Jamieson while Zak Crawley (9), Ollie Pope (10) and Jonny Bairstow (16) followed as the tall New Zealand seamer returned figures of three for 24 off nine overs.

Earlier, the home team’s bowlers dominated the first session, taking six wickets to dismiss New Zealand – which began on its overnight score of 236 for four – for 285.

Daryl Mitchell (108 off 203 balls, 12 fours) reached his century in the first over of the day, but Tom Blundell fell agonisingly short on 96 (198 balls, 12 fours). James Anderson (2/57) and Stuart Broad (3/76) took the second new ball, sweeping through the tourist’s batting order.

There were three wickets in a single over from Broad, an effective team hat-trick that started when Mitchell edged to Ben Foakes to end his 195-run partnership with Blundell. de Grandhomme (0) was dismissed the next ball as he was run out from third slip by Pope, caught out of his crease while watching the umpire’s reaction to an LBW appeal.

Broad then removed Jamieson (0) first ball as New Zealand slumped from 251 for four to 251 for seven by the end of that over.

Blundell was trapped LBW three overs later by Anderson, caught plumb in front of his wicket.

BRIEF SCORES: New Zealand 132 & 285 in 91.3 overs (D Mitchell 108, T Blundell 96, M Potts 3/55, S Broad 3/76) vs England 141 & 99/4 in 34 overs