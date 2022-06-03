Viva Chennai plays out draw with Swaraj, wins CFA Senior Division title

CHENNAI: Viva Chennai clinched the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League crown with a 1-1 draw against Swaraj in the title-deciding match at the Home Arena here on Thursday.

Swaraj needed a win to bag top honours, but could manage only a draw. Table-topper Viva Chennai ended its victorious campaign with 20 points from nine matches (6 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss) while the second-placed Swaraj finished its season with 18 points (5 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss).

In the crucial contest, Abu opened the scoring in the 23rd minute for Viva Chennai, which held a one-goal advantage at the breather. Lalnuntluanga (90’) levelled the score in the final minute of normal time for Swaraj that eventually could not go the distance.