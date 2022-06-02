TNPL 6 to see return of fans; no DRS

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 6 will see the return of crowds to the venues, confirmed Tamil Nadu Cricket Association secretary RS Ramasaamy.

The previous edition of the League had been hosted in a bio-secure environment sans fans in Chennai last year. But, the upcoming TNPL season, which will be held in four centres – Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Coimbatore and Salem – from June 23, will welcome back spectators.

“We will definitely have crowds. The matches will be open to the public. We have hardly a few [COVID-19] cases [in the state], so fans will be back,” Ramasaamy told DT Next on Wednesday, adding the DRS (Decision Review System) would not be introduced in TNPL6.

The tournament organiser and the eight franchises were keen on using the technology, but the DRS will not make its TNPL debut in the forthcoming season. “We won’t have DRS this year. We managed to get the equipment, but the operators are engaged [elsewhere]. The crew is unavailable,” said Ramasaamy.

In the tournament opener in Tirunelveli on June 23, double defending champion and three-time winner Chepauk Super Gillies will take on Nellai Royal Kings.