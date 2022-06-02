Dhoni headlines TDCA’s silver jubilee celebration

CHENNAI: The Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) celebrated its silver jubilee in a glittering ceremony here on Wednesday with former India captain MS Dhoni and former BCCI president N Srinivasan as chief guests.
The TDCA, in association with the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association (TNSJA), gave away scholarships worth Rs 3 lakh to ten sportspersons from different disciplines as Dhoni handed over the medals and cheques.
“It is the first time I am part of a celebration where we are celebrating the success of a district association. I would also like to thank my district cricket association back home (Ranchi). Cricketers should be proud of representing their district. I am proud of the fact that I got the chance to represent my country, but it would not have happened if I had not played for my district or school,” said Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni.
“Congratulations to the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association for completing 25 years. It is more than 25 years (founded in 1996), but we are celebrating it today (Wednesday). I have known [RN] Baba
TNSJA SCHOLARSHIP AWARDEES (RS 30,000 EACH):
M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (Cricket), M Mathivanan (Cricket), Pavithra Venkatesh (Athletics), R Sruthy (Basketball), Jerlin Anika (Badminton, Deaflympics), S Manoj Kumar (Wheelchair Athletics), Bharath Subramaniyam (Chess), M Hansini (Table Tennis), R Madhumathi (Football) & G Saravana Kumar (Hockey) (TDCA secretary) for a very long time. A big congrats to not only him but also others in the association,” added Dhoni.
India Cements Ltd vice-chairman and managing director Srinivasan said that the silver jubilee of the TDCA is unique. “For any association to last long is not easy. The love for the game makes him (Baba) work for cricket. He has developed grounds, cricketers and outstanding sportspersons. The association has taught everyone the value of sportsmanship. I wish it more laurels and further greatness,” Srinivasan remarked.
India Cements whole-time director Rupa Gurunath, CSK CEO KS Viswanathan and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association office-bearers also graced the occasion. A host of male and female cricketers, including India internationals Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik and MD Thirushkamini, congratulated the TDCA via video messages. Baba, who was the media manager of the India cricket team between 2012 and 2015, delivered the vote of thanks.