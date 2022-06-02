Dhoni headlines TDCA’s silver jubilee celebration

CHENNAI: The Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) celebrated its silver jubilee in a glittering ceremony here on Wednesday with former India captain MS Dhoni and former BCCI president N Srinivasan as chief guests.

The TDCA, in association with the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association (TNSJA), gave away scholarships worth Rs 3 lakh to ten sportspersons from different disciplines as Dhoni handed over the medals and cheques.

“It is the first time I am part of a celebration where we are celebrating the success of a district association. I would also like to thank my district cricket association back home (Ranchi). Cricketers should be proud of representing their district. I am proud of the fact that I got the chance to represent my country, but it would not have happened if I had not played for my district or school,” said Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni.

“Congratulations to the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association for completing 25 years. It is more than 25 years (founded in 1996), but we are celebrating it today (Wednesday). I have known [RN] Baba