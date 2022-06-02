AG’s Office crushes Hindustan Eagles

CHENNAI: AG’s Office RC thrashed Hindustan Eagles 6-1 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League match at the FC Madras Arena here on Wednesday.

Lijo (23’ & 80’) bagged a double while Vivek (17’), Jockson Dhas (18’), Joy (69’) and Jai Ganesh (71’) scored a goal each. RT Sudhakar had opened the scoring for Hindustan in the 16th minute. In another match, Customs defeated Reserve Bank of India 3-1, courtesy of a second-half brace from Keerthi Mohan (70’ & 86’). While Dhivakar (23’) also found the right side of the net for Customs, Rajeevan (36’) was the lone scorer for RBI.

Charles netted twice – in the 36th and 80th minute – to help Southern Railway beat Arrows 2-1. Arrows player Jebin Bosco had made the scoreline 1-1 in the 60th minute, but his effort went in vain.

On Tuesday, table-topper Viva Chennai recorded a 4-1 victory over Indian Bank. Ajith (38’), Dhanush (69’), Yuvenararaia (88’) and Lucky (90’) struck once each for Viva Chennai while Aby (77’) was the only scorer for Indian Bank.

Meanwhile, Lalhriatpula (20’ & 61’) starred with a brace for Swaraj, which crushed Income Tax 4-0. Besides Lalhriatpula, Richmond (24’) and Lalnuntivarya (70’) got on the scorecard for Swaraj.