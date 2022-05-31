Mominul Haque steps down as Bangladesh Test captain

DHAKA: Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque said he was stepping down from his position Tuesday to focus on his batting, after a poor run of form so far this year.

The 30-year-old announced his decision during a meeting with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chiefs at the home of board president Nazmul Hassan.

His batting has come under heavy criticism after the country's Test series loss to Sri Lanka earlier this month.

There have been calls for his resignation ahead of next month's tour of the West Indies.

"I just told them I am unable to contribute to the side as a captain and failed to motivate the team. So I feel it is better if someone else is given the responsibility," Mominul told reporters after the meeting.