Five biggest stars of Women's T20 Challenge 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur was rock-solid throughout the tournament and epitomised consistency and trust. In her three innings, she scored 151 runs at an average of 50.33. She scored a valuable 71 against Velocity, performing a rescue act after her side had slipped to 3/18. With knocks like this, she has emerged the core of her team.
This hitter from West Indies impressed with both bat and ball. In three games, she scored 100 runs at an average of 33.33, including a hard-hitting 62 in the final that helped Supernovas clinch the title. She also took four wickets for her side, thus emerging as an all-round star.
This batter from South Africa proved to be extremely valuable for the runners-up Velocity. In her three innings, she scored 133 runs at an average of 133.00. She stayed unbeaten twice, scoring 51* and 65*, with the latter coming in the finals, though in a losing effort.
Pacer Pooja Vastrakar was a star with the ball for the champions, Supernovas. She took six wickets in three games, with the best of 4/12 against Trailblazers. This spell completely derailed the 164-run chase pursued by her opponent as they lost by 49 runs.
In her solitary match in the championship, the batter made an everlasting impression. She scored a blistering 73 off 47 with seven fours and four sixes that took her side to 190/5, which proved to be too much for Velocity who lost by 16 runs.