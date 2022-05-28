'Shane Warne is smiling on you': RCB pen down emotional tweet for RR

AHMEDABAD: After ending their IPL 2022 with a loss in the Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore shared good wishes to their rivals for the summit clash.

Jos Buttler's unbeaten 106, his fourth ton of the season, powered RR to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over RCB in the Qualifier-2 here at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Taking to their Twitter, RCB wrote, "The Great late Shane Warne is smiling on you. Well played tonight, @rajasthanroyals and good luck for the final."