Ranjith stars in Customs win

CHENNAI: Ranjith Kumar struck a brace to help Customs defeat Hindustan Eagles 3-0 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

Ranjith found the back of the net in the 41st and 90th minute while Divakaran had opened the scoring in the fifth.

In another contest, Indian Bank came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against AG’s Office RC. Lijo (6’) and Alex (38’) put AG’s Office 2-0 ahead at half-time, but Saravana Kumar (71’) and Vivek (76’) netted in a space of five second-half minutes to level the score for Indian Bank.