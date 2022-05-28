Sports

Karthik reprimanded for unspecified offence

The BCCI press release did not mention the specific nature of the offence. “Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.
RCB wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik
Dt Next Bureau

AHMEDABAD: Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata on Wednesday.

However, the BCCI press release did not mention the specific nature of the offence. “Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”

