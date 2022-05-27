One of the best IPL knocks: Faf on Patidar’s hundred

KOLKATA: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis could not stop gushing about centurion Rajat Patidar, who, according to him, has a good head on his shoulders.

No.3 Patidar smacked a sensational 112 not out off just 54 deliveries as Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL Eliminator at Eden Gardens here on Wednesday. “I am over the moon.. for a young guy to play like he did. The way he celebrated tells you that he has a good head on his shoulders. His hundred is one of the best I have seen in the IPL,” said du Plessis post the tight victory.

“He has got all the shots. Every single time he attacks, he transfers the pressure back on the opposition,” added du Plessis, who was also full of praise for Harshal Patel. The pacer delivered an economical spell of 1/25, including an outstanding 18th over.

“A special card I can pick. He bowls the important overs. The second last one from him changed the game for us,” du Plessis said of Harshal.

Meanwhile, Patidar said that the ability to make up for dot balls is his strength. "I never feel any pressure. In the last over of the powerplay – when Krunal Pandya was bowling – my execution was fine. I got the confidence afterwards. The wicket (surface) was pretty good and I played some good shots," Patidar went on to add.

Meanwhile, Patidar said that the ability to make up for dot balls is his strength. “I never feel any pressure. In the last over of the powerplay – when Krunal Pandya was bowling – my execution was fine. I got the confidence afterwards. The wicket (surface) was pretty good and I played some good shots,” Patidar went on to add.