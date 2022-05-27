Lea Tahuhu loses New Zealand's central contract for 2022-23

NZC GM of High-Performance Cricket, Bryan Stronach, acknowledged some tough calls had to be made as the team and NZC considered the next few seasons of White Ferns cricket.

"It's never easy coming up with a final 17 players. Having said that, we're excited about the six new faces receiving contract offers, several of whom already have some WHITE FERNS experience under their belt. To be in a position in which we're genuinely considering the credentials of a wider pool of players can only be viewed as a positive for the women's game," Stronach said in an official statement released by New Zealand Cricket.

Stronach said there would 'clearly' be some players disappointed to miss out and, in terms of that, wanted to acknowledge the commitment and professionalism those not being offered contract renewals had brought to the White Ferns environment.

"They have given their all; have made great sacrifices, and retain our absolute respect. It's also important to emphasise that, just because someone hasn't received a national contract offer, it doesn't mean they cannot, or will not, be selected. This is about having on contract the players we're most likely to use during the next 12 month period," he added.

Players offered central contracts for 2022-23: Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Nensi Patel, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer and Hannah Rowe.