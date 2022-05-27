Gokulam Kerala pips Sethu to IWL crown

BHUBANESWAR: Gokulam Kerala FC registered a resounding 3-1 win over Sethu FC on the final day of the Indian Women’s League 2022 season – Wednesday – to clinch the trophy for a second successive time.

Gokulam finished its campaign with the maximum 33 points from 11 matches while Sethu came a close second with 30 points. The Tamil Nadu-based team took the lead in just the third minute after Anju Tamang’s strike deflected off a defender and onto the head of Renu Rani. The forward made no mistake in slotting the ball home from close range.

But, Gokulam equalised in the 14th minute as Ashalata Devi scored from the spot after Elshaddai Acheampong drew a foul inside the box. The Ghanaian forward then went on to make it 2-1 for the defending champion in the 33rd minute.

She capitalised on an error from the Sethu defence and tapped the ball in from close range as GKFC inched closer to the title. Seven minutes later, striker Manisha Kalyan made it 3-1 for the Kerala side after a cross from the left flank caught the Sethu defence by surprise.

Both teams had their share of ball possession in the first half, but it was Gokulam which dominated in terms of attacking threat. Despite multiple opportunities in the second half, the R Sandhiya-led Sethu could not find a breakthrough to get back into the contest.