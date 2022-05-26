Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar wins gold in Greece

NEW DELHI: India's ace long jumper Murali Sreeshankar won the gold medal at the 12th International Jumping Meeting in Greece with an effort of 8.31m.

Sreeshankar was followed by Thobias Montler of Sweden & Jules Pommery of France, who claimed silver 8.27m & bronze 8.17m respectively. His series of six jumps was 7.88m, 7.71m, 8.31m, 7.79m, x, x. This championships is a Bronze level event & part of World Athletics Continental Tour.

Murli who is consistently crossing the 8m mark is also the current national record holder and had a jump of 8.36m in his kitty. He broke his own national record last month at the Federation Cup in Kozhikode after a close battle with Tamil Nadu's Jeswin Aldrin.

Murli Sreeshankar will compete again on 29th May 2022 in VENIZELIA-CHANIA 2022 international track and field meeting (World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level).

On achieving this feat on the foreign soil, President AFI, Adille Sumariwalla said, "AFI knows that this boy has talent but he needs right direction under the right coach. AFI has appointed Denis Kapustin and some early results can be seen. We have 3 athletes who are jumping above 8m. He said that I'm very positive to see the good results in upcoming World Championships & Commonwealth Games."