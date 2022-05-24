‘County stint will keep me in good stead’

NEW DELHI: Back in the national fold after scoring a bagful of runs in County cricket, veteran Cheteshwar Pujara said that his Sussex stint would hold him in good stead when India takes on England in the one-off red-ball fixture in July.

The 34-year-old Pujara accumulated 720 runs, including two double hundreds and as many centuries, in five Division Two matches for Sussex, which forced the India selection committee to pick him for the rescheduled ‘fifth’ Test of the previous series.

“I am glad to have been selected for the England Test. I am happy that my recent County performances were recognised. Having spent time in the middle during the County games, I believe that it will keep me in good stead for the England match,” Pujara told PTI.

“As always, I look forward to preparing and training well ahead of the tour. I hope to continue contributing for the India team,” said Pujara.

The Test specialist had been left out of India’s home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, but made a return to the red-ball squad following scintillating performances for Sussex.

The ‘fifth’ Test, which had been postponed last year due to a Covid outbreak in the India camp, is scheduled to be hosted in Birmingham from July 1.